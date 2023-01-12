Díaz-Canel presides over meeting with eastern Cuba authorities





PINAR DEL RÍO, Cuba, Jan 12 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez is meeting today with the main leaders of the province of Pinar del Río to review the region’s chances of turning 2023 into a better year.



Together with Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz and Central Committee member Roberto Morales, the president will go over the existing conditions and possible steps to boost production, increase service quality and make the most of the available human capital.



The province is striving to fix the damages caused by Hurricane Ian in September 27 and improve the local population’s quality of life.



Díaz-Canel remarked via Twitter that these meetings will be held in every province with a view to holding a candid and hopeful debate.