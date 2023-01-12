Díaz-Canel congratulated Cuban engineers on their Day





HAVANA, Cuba, Jan 11 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez sent congratulations to his colleagues on the occasion of Cuban Engineering Day.



In his message, the Head of State said to be proud of being part of the guild.



The date commemorates the birth in 1816 of Francisco de Albear, who was an engineer and creator of major works in nineteenth-century Cuba, including the Havana Aqueduct, considered to be one of the seven wonders of Cuban civil engineering.