India’s Top Government Official on Official Visit to Cuba





Havana, Jan 11 (ACN) Meenakashi Lekhi, India’s State Minister for Foreign and Cultural Affairs is paying an official visit to Cuba on Thursday.



According to the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Lekhi is scheduled to hold talks with top Cuban authorities and carry out other activities on her official agenda which winds up on Saturday.



Cuba is the first leg of a Latin American and Caribbean tour by the Indian government official which also includes Guatemala, Bolivia and El Salvador.



Cuba and India maintain diplomatic relations since 1960 based on bilateral friendship and solidarity.