Canada’s Swoop Airlines Starts Flights to Cuba





Matanzas, Cuba, Jan 11 (ACN) The first flight to Cuba by Canada’s Swoop airlines, operated by WestJet, arrived here Wednesday with 160 POB at Juan Gualberto Gomez International Airport, in the Varadero Tourist Center.



The flight, with main operator being Cuba’s Gaviota tours, is considered the first step towards the consolidation of a weekly connection scheduled for Monday, Wednesday and Friday during two months as it underlines that Canada is the first source of tourists to the Cuban tourist center.



Yamir Miyares, chief of land operations at the airport, told reporters that they are receiving over one hundred flights a week, a figure that could increase by 20 or 25 flights during the so-called high tourist season, in March.



No other airlines are expected to flight to Varadero this winter season while the current 16 maintain regular operations with Canada, the U.K., Germany, Belgium and Russia being the main sources of vacationers.



Swoop Airlines allows Canadian travelers to fly to Cuba on very low costs while it expects to also fly to other Cuban provinces.

