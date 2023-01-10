Cuban President Reiterates Support of Brazilian Head of State





Havana, Jan 9 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of Cuba’s Communist Party Central Committee and Cuban President reiterated on Monday his solidarity with Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his administration in the face of the violent events that took place in the capital Brasilia over the past hours.



On his Twitter account https://bit.ly/3GQZ5xp , the Cuban president referred to a phone conversation with Lula in which he expressed his government’s willingness to boost and deepen bilateral relations in the benefit of the peoples of Cuba and Brazil.



On Sunday, Diaz-Canel condemned the coup-oriented actions by followers of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who stormed the government palace, the Congress and the Justice building to spread chaos expressing disrespect with the people’s will of having elected Lula as the country’s president.



The images of vandalism, destruction and violence have been seen before; the followers of Bolsonaro in Brazil are emulators of the trumpists who assaulted the US capitol building in Washington, said the Cuban head of state.



Several other Cuban institutions and authorities also rejected the events and expressed their support of Lula da Silva, including Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez and Parliament President Esteban Lazo.