Foreign airlines increase their operations in Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 5 (ACN) Cuba is experiencing an increase in air operations, with some 45 foreign airlines carrying out regular and charter flights, airport authorities confirmed today.



Jose Ramon Hernandez, director of Operations of the Cuban Company of Airports and Airport Services Ecasa S.A., said that this figure has grown steadily since the reopening of flights last November 15, and currently international airlines perform about 400 operations a week throughout the nation.

According to the director of operations, the main market for travelers to Cuba is the United States, followed by Canada, Latin America and the Caribbean and finally Europe.



He mentioned among the companies with more regular flights to Havana, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines from the United States, Air France and Iberia, and in the rest of the country, the Canadian airlines, which have gradually grown and are increasing their frequency.



He also announced the incorporation of United Airlines from the United States, Aeromexico and Sky High from the Dominican Republic, the latter with regular flights to Havana and Santiago de Cuba, while those already operating will increase their weekly frequencies as this is the stage of greatest demand.



The executive of Ecasa S.A. also announced that Air Serbia and Air Algeria have contacted Cuban airport entities with the intention of starting flights to the island, and the Canadian company Swoop, a subsidiary of WestJet, will expand its winter schedule to the island with new routes, frequencies and services.