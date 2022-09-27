Over 27 thousand Evacuees in Eastern Cuba ahead of Hurricane Landfall





Pinar del Rio, Sept 26 (ACN) Over 27 thousand 300 citizens have been evacuated in eastern Pinar del Rio province as a measure to preserve human lives as hurricane Ian approaches that Cuban territory on Monday evening.



Most evacuees have gone places of their relatives and friends, while local government has prepared 55 facilities for evacuation.



Niurka Rodriguez, Deputy governor in the locality of Vueltabajo-- renowned for its high quality tobacco leaves—said during a briefing of the provincial defense council that all necessary services have been guaranteed, including medical, food, drinking water and transportation to safe places.



The official said that some 14 thousand persons are expected to evacuate from 20 coastal communities.



Ian is a category one hurricane moving in the Caribbean sea towards Cuba and is expected to hit Pinar del Rio over the next hours, and pour its rains in the western section of the island.



In the face of the approach of Ian to the island, the Cuban National Defense Authority issued a hurricane alert for the western provinces of Pinar del Rio, Artemisa, Havana, Matanzas, Cienfuegos and the Isle of Youth municipality.