Nordwind Airlines to Connect Cuba and Russia in October





Havana, Aug 31 (ACN) Nordwind airlines will start direct flights between Cuba and Russia on October 1st, according to Russia’s Tour Operators Agency.



Tourist packages promoted by Pegas Touristik touroperator will target Varadero and Cayo Coco key as their holiday destinations.



On October 1st, the airlines will open the Mosco-Varadero connection with four weekly flights, with a second connection to Cayo Coco Key starting on October 2nd and this will have a three weekly flights.



Juan Carlos Escalona, Tourism executive at Cuba’s embassy in Moscow said that another Russian airlines are expected to open flights to Cuba, according to PL news agency.

