Committee for the Defense of the Revolution in Cuba to celebrate its 62nd anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 30 (ACN) The Committees for the Defense of the Revolution (CDR) will celebrate the 62nd anniversary of their founding in September with contests in different artistic manifestations, events, festivals, decorations and other activities, it was announced today in Havana.



In a press conference, the Hero of the Republic of Cuba Gerardo Hernandez Nordelo, national coordinator of the organization, declared that these actions are part of the strategy to revitalize the functioning of the entity and the work in the neighborhoods.



He pointed out the importance of giving renewed energy and drive to the commemoration, which will take place at a time when the aggressive attack against Cuba is increasing.



In the face of these attempts, the importance of the organizational and vigilance work in the neighborhoods grows, which results in the protection of peace and security of the neighbors, he emphasized.



Hernandez Nordelo called on all CDR structures to contribute in tasks such as advocating for the rational use of electric energy in view of the complex national electro-energy situation, and to support everything related to the popular referendum process of the Family Code.



The CDRs were created on September 28, 1960 at the initiative of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, as a mass organization aimed at mobilizing all the people in defense of the Revolution and the achievements of socialism.