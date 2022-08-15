Díaz-Canel sends thank-you messages to Mexico and Venezuela





MATANZAS, Cuba, Aug 14 (ACN) In messages to his counterparts in Mexico and Venezuela, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez stated his gratitude for their support in the fight against the fire that broke out at the supertanker base in this city.



Susely Morfa González, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in the province of Matanzas, read the President’s letters at a ceremony in honor of the Mexican and Venezuelan aid workers.



In words addressed to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Díaz-Canel described the Cuban people’s usual fortitude and unity to cope with what is considered the most devastating accident ever suffered in the island and praised the resolute assistance of the Mexican brothers and sisters in the joint effort to put out the fire.



Likewise, his letter to Nicolás Maduro Moros, President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, highlighted the timely and decisive contribution of the Venezuelan firefighters, who shared the risk with the Cuban forces deployed on site, as did the Mexicans.



During the ceremony, 133 Friendship Medals were awarded, and five experts received the Replica of the Machete of Major General Antonio Maceo and the Order of Solidarity for their outstanding work on the front line of the battle against the fire.