All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
11
July Monday

Fire in Cuban power plant controlled, no human losses



Holguin, Jul 8 (ACN) The fire that broke out around 2:37 p.m. in the boiler of block two of the Lidió Ramón Pérez Thermoelectric Power Plant in Felton has been put out, with no loss of human lives.

Osmel Maturel Reyes, general director of the facility, told the press that from now on they will begin to analyze the causes of this incident and evaluate the material losses in order to determine the pertinent actions and the recovery period for this part of the boiler.

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News