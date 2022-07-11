Fire in Cuban power plant controlled, no human losses





Holguin, Jul 8 (ACN) The fire that broke out around 2:37 p.m. in the boiler of block two of the Lidió Ramón Pérez Thermoelectric Power Plant in Felton has been put out, with no loss of human lives.



Osmel Maturel Reyes, general director of the facility, told the press that from now on they will begin to analyze the causes of this incident and evaluate the material losses in order to determine the pertinent actions and the recovery period for this part of the boiler.