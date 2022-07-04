Cuba: second country with the highest proportion of women in Parliament





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 3 (ACN) The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) once again placed Cuba as the second of the five countries in the world that currently boast gender parity in Parliament and the world’s second with the highest proportion of women deputies.



A recent IPU report has it that five nations reach gender parity or a higher proportion of women in their lower or single chamber in 2022—namely Rwanda (61.3%), Cuba (53.4%) and Nicaragua, with Mexico and the United Arab Emirates leveled at 50.0%—and the fact that the proportion of female parliamentarians is at an all-time high today (26.2%, compared to 11.3% 27 years ago), led by the Americas with 34.6%.



“These figures confirm that Cuban women account for the majority in various fields, including the legislative, as an achievement of the Cuban Revolution,” said Esteban Lazo Hernández, president of the National Assembly of People's Power and the Council of State.



IPU is an international organization that gathers 178 national parliaments, in addition to 14 regional parliamentary assemblies and associate members, and publishes every month the percentage of women in national parliaments.