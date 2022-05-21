Cuba and CARIBSAN to sign framework agreement on wastewater





Havana, Cuba, May 20 (ACN) Representatives of the Caribbean Cooperation for the treatment of wastewater in the natural heritage (CARIBSAN) and the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INRH by its Spanish acronym) will sign a cooperation framework agreement today in Havana.



The signing of the document will be the last action of a CARIBSAN mission that arrived in Havana a week ago with the aim of presenting and promoting a project to improve sanitation in fragile ecosystems in its coastal areas, and carrying out an institutional and technique.



Lucien Saliber, president of the Martinique Water Office, presented details of the initiative that also includes Cuba, Dominica, Saint Lucia, Guadeloupe and Haiti, which requested to join the promotional meeting.



Saliber explained that CARIBSAN encourages the use of artificial wetland systems with planted filters for waste processing, based on nature's purification capabilities, effectively applied for years in Guadeloupe and Martinique.



He described as advantageous the fact that it is a simpler solution, less expensive to build and maintain than the classic sanitation solutions and with greater resistance to hydrometeorological phenomena that impact the subregion, including cyclones during their season from June to November.



CARIBSAN receives the support of the European Territorial Cooperation Program, a financing tool for regional development, with the support of the International Office for Water (France) for this group of Antillean islands.