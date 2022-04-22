Emblematic Cuban park marks its half-century anniversary





HAVANA, Cuba, Apr 22 (ACN) Half a century after its opening, the Lenin Park reaches its half-century of existence today in Havana, where its workers will remember Commander in Chief Fidel Castro, creator of the emblematic recreational facility that has become the city's green lung.



The main event for the anniversary will be at the Mausoleum dedicated to Vladimir Ilyich Lenin, to whom the collective, along with representatives of the Russian embassy to Havana and the Cuban Friendship Institute, will also pay tribute with the traditional planting of a pine tree around the park on the occasion of the 152nd anniversary of his birth.





Lisset Rodriguez, public relations specialist of the park, told the Cuban News Agency that there will be a special issue of a postage stamp for the 50th anniversary, while during the weekend there will be multiple and diverse activities for the enjoyment of children, young people and families.





In addition, as part of the 50th anniversary program, this week a representation of the workers visited the Fidel Castro Center to learn more about the life and work of the creator of the emblematic site located on the outskirts of the city.





A group of personnel also visited the oncology unit of the William Soler pediatric hospital to offer toys, candies and recreational activities, a gesture that was appreciated by relatives and medical staff.