Cuban largest thermoelectric power plant could be back in sync after recovery





MATANZAS, Cuba, Mar 21 (ACN) The Antonio Guiteras Thermoelectric Power Plant (CTE by its Spanish acronym), the largest and most efficient unit block in Cuba, could be synchronized again to the national electro-energy system (SEN) before the peak time of Tuesday, after an unforeseen output last Thursday.



Misbel Palmero Aguilar, general director of the plant, told the Cuban News Agency that highly complex repair work is currently being carried out in the boiler area, including the welding of new pipes in an area that is difficult to access.



Palmero Aguilar explained that so far CTE is complying with the critical route drawn up after the interruption and the next step will be to carry out control actions such as X-rays to verify that there are no leaks in the new pipelines.



Subsequently, the hydraulic test will be carried out, a process that can take between six and eight hours, and if the operation is within the established parameters, we will start the start-up in order to deliver up to 260 megawatts to the SEN, which can be achieved progressively, he added.



CTE Guiteras, which recently celebrated its 34th anniversary, is outstanding among its equals in the country because it is located in the western part of the island, where the largest electric loads are concentrated, and it consumes domestic crude oil by pipeline, without the need for transportation costs, among other advantages.