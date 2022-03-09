Cuba continue advocating for a serious, constructive and realistic diplomatic solution in Europe





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 8 (ACN) The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and president of the country, Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, shared on Monday a reflection on how good men and women should know how to find truths in the midst of the stormy and manipulative flood of information created by the big global corporations.



From the "Hart" Theater Hall at the Jose Marti National Library, and regarding the complex situation the world is suffering due to the military conflict taking place in Europe, the head of state denounced how, speaking of media wars, the enemies of the Revolution have never ceased to feed an imaginary where what is reserved for the Island is a reality of failures and no solution to the problems.



In his words, in the context of the annual assessment meeting of the ministry of culture, Diaz-Canel Bermudez recalled the harmful way in which the media corporations, regarding the events of last July 11, "wanted to stage a play, announcing to the world that on November 15 the Cuban Revolution would disappear".



The dignitary emphasized the perversity, the wickedness with which the informative plots were conceived, and how "now they are even beginning to link Cuba, or to distort Cuba's position among the very recent events of the European conflict that are of concern to all mankind".



On how Cuba views this situation, the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party said: "our people have been aware of the current military conflict in Europe, and especially of the regrettable loss of human lives, in addition to the material damage and the general threat to peace, to regional and international security".



In this regard, Diaz-Canel Bermudez asserted that Cuba "has expressed itself clearly, firmly and repeatedly, with deep roots in the foreign policy of principle of the Revolution, and as a result of a careful and rigorous analysis of the facts, from all angles and from all points of view; and it is a serious matter, of extreme complexity, whose historical roots, and the most recent ones, cannot be ignored, as the conditions that have led to this situation cannot be ignored".



The head of state enunciated: "As has been insisted in our public statements, Cuba firmly and consistently defends international law, the Charter of the United Nations, and the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, which was signed by the Heads of State and Government in Havana, in 2014".



"We stand for peace in all circumstances, and we unambiguously oppose the use of force against any state. As a small country we understand this better than anyone else; as a small country besieged more than 60 years ago, under constant threat, we have suffered State terrorism, military aggression, bacteriological warfare, and a brutal blockade, and we are absolutely clear about the value and principle of international norms that serve as protection against unilateralism, imperialism, hegemonism".



These are principles and norms, he stressed, "which we have defended firmly and consistently in all scenarios. Also in those same scenarios we have opposed political manipulation and double standards, and we have exposed the truth".



An offensive military siege has been established against the Russian Federation, denounced the President, who also noted that for decades there has been a determination on the part of the US government to expand its military and hegemonic dominance through the continued expansion of NATO towards the countries of Eastern Europe, ignoring the commitments made by US, European and Soviet leaders in the 1990s, after the unity of Germany and the disintegration of the USSR.



This conflict could have been avoided, he considered, if the well-founded demands of the Russian Federation for security guarantees had been seriously and respectfully addressed. To think that Russia would remain defenseless in the face of NATO's offensive military encirclement is irresponsible to say the least. They have pushed that country to the brink.



"Continuing to use economic, commercial and financial sanctions as a means of pressure against any country does not solve the current crisis either, but rather adds fuel to the fire and aggravates the international economic situation, which is already deeply resented by these difficult two years of pandemic. Who is adding fuel to the fire: imperialism. And it is adding fuel to the fire, but outside its stoves, in the stoves of others, and it is using the European countries as a backyard".



On all this, the dignitary pointed out, Cuba has been permanently and timely warning in different forums and international events. And he recalled the speech delivered on February 22, 2014 by Army General Raul Castro Ruz on the occasion of the 20th Congress of the Cuban Workers' Federation (CTC by its Spanish acronym), a moment in which the exceptional fighter referred in a deep way to these issues.



"As we have reiterated, we will continue advocating for a serious, constructive and realistic diplomatic solution to the current crisis in Europe, by peaceful means, which will guarantee the security and sovereignty of all, as well as peace, stability, and regional and international security," Diaz-Canel Bermudez affirmed.



"We will have the opportunity to analyze these highly sensitive issues, in greater depth, and we trust that the people will continue attentive to these facts, in the difficult effort to distinguish truth from manipulation, among all the accumulation of information that is disseminated by the media controlled by large corporations."