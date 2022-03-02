Cuba to switch to daylight saving time on March 13







HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 2 (ACN) As of Sunday, March 13, Cuba will switch to daylight saving time, the Cuban Ministry of Energy and Mines reported on its website.



According to a note from the National Office for the Control and Rational Use of Energy, on that date summer time will come into effect in the Atlantic Zone, so at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 12, the clocks in Cuba must be set one hour ahead.



This change to summer time is an international practice that seeks a better use of sunlight to reduce the time of use of artificial light.



However, Cuban authorities insist on the need to keep saving electric power both in households and workplaces.