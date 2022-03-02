A First of May of solidarity with the Cuban Revolution





HAVANA, Cuba, Mar 2 (ACN) May 1st could also become the biggest stage of solidarity with the Cuban Revolution, said Ulises Guilarte de Nacimiento, secretary general of the Cuban Trade Unions (CTC), during a recent meeting with representatives of construction unions from France, Panama, Belgium and the Philippines.



Guilarte de Nacimiento highlighted the support of Cuba's friends to the international call made by the CTC, invited them to participate in the May Day celebrations, and described the impact on Cuba of the economic war imposed by the United States.



Bruno Bothua, secretary general of the General Confederation of Labor of France, referred to the U.S. coercive measures against Cuba as criminal and genocidal, whereas Ambet Yuson, secretary general of the Building and Wood Workers' International, stressed the importance of showing solidarity with the Cuban people in a real way.



International Workers' Day commemorates the strike to demand the eight-hour workday that took place on May 1, 1886 in the United States, the repression unleashed against the protagonists, the imprisonment of proletarian militants and the execution of union leaders, known as the Chicago martyrs.



Cuba celebrated it for the first time in 1890, when the Havana Workers' Circle organized a parade that culminated in an event with more than three thousand people and a score of speakers.

Since then, Cubans have celebrated this important event, which is the largest popular rally in the country.