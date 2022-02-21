Cuba launches new App for Animal Welfare





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 21 (ACN) A new computer application developed in Cuba in favor of animal welfare is now available at the national and international platform store APKLIS under the name of BACuba.



The App for cell phones has a Reports section, where users can denounce all kinds of animal abuse, neglect, atrocities and other actions, so that volunteer groups for the protection of animals and all sensitive people can take action in the face of these facts.



In the Care segment, users will be able to find information on how to contact pet accessory stores, veterinary clinics and private veterinarians by provinces and municipalities of the country.





In addition, BACuba offers telephone numbers and e-mail addresses for any complaints, a basic care manual and other sections such as Adopt, My Pets and News, which will contribute to animal welfare in Cuba.



Decree-Law No. 31 on Animal Welfare was issued on April 2021 and regulates the principles, duties, rules and purposes regarding the care, health and use of animals, to guarantee their welfare.