Cuban president urges to study the draft Family Code





HAVANA, Cuba, Feb 18 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and president of the country, urged to deeply study the text of the draft law of the New Code of Families during his participation in the meeting of popular consultation held in the 141st district of the Peralta distribution, in the city of Holguin(eastern region).



On Twitter, the Cuban leader highlighted his participation in that meeting, held on Thursday night, where he shared the debate on the Family Code held by the residents of that locality.



Diaz-Canel stressed that the draft law of the New Code of Families is an inclusive, modern and emancipating legal norm.



The popular consultation on the New Family Code Project began on February 1st in neighborhoods and communities throughout Cuba.



More than 900, 000 people are expected to participate in the organization of the consultation and all the opinions expressed by the population will be compiled with the support of programs developed by the University of Informatics Sciences.



The process of submitting the proposals to the National Assembly of People's Power for processing and validation is expected to be completed in May.