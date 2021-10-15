All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
As of today, MPs visit central Cuba



HAVANA, Cuba, Oct 14 (ACN) Leaders of the permanent working commissions and other officials of the National Assembly of People's Power will be visiting today the provinces of Cienfuegos and Ciego de Avila to meet with local delegates, presidents of popular councils, commissions and the population at large.

Their agenda also provides for a review of the implementation of the country's priority programs and the fulfillment of the measures to prevent and tackle COVID-19.

This activity responds to the call made on September 30 by the President of the Cuban Parliament, Esteban Lazo Hernández, who held a videoconference with the heads of the municipal assemblies of the People's Power throughout the country in which he said that the gradual modification of the epidemiological situation in most regions will make it possible for the officials to meet more regularly.

