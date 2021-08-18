All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Servicio de fotos Servicio de Radio Servicio de Cast de Noticias Servicio de Audiovisuales Servicios Especiales Servicios de idiomas Servicios de Documentacion Ofertas
18
August Wednesday

Tropical Storm Grace nears the Cayman Islands



HAVANA, Cuba, Aug 18 (ACN) The Institute of Meteorology reports in its Tropical Cyclone Warning No. 14 that in the early morning tropical storm Grace has continued to intensify and now has maximum sustained winds of 100 km/h. Its minimum pressure has decreased to 998 hPa as it approached the Cayman Islands in the western Caribbean Sea and is still heading west, now at 26 km/h.

In the next 12 to 24 hours, Grace will continue tracking west to west northwest at a similar speed, moving very near the Cayman Islands and approaching the Yucatan peninsula late tonight or early Thursday morning. It is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane later today prior to the center reaching the Yucatan Peninsula.

Satellite and radar images show wide areas of showers concentrated around Grace’s center and some outer bands crossing over eastern and central Cuba. Heavy rains are expected in these regions and will start affecting western Cuba together with swells in low-lying areas along the southern coast of the Isle of Youth and the province of Pinar del Rio.

The next tropical cyclone warning for Grace will be issued at noon on Wednesday (today).

Add comment

No se admiten ofensas, frases vulgares ni palabras obscenas.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio

Security code
Refresh

Services

Last News