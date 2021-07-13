Cuban Foreign Minister rejects Joe Biden's remarks





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 12 (ACN) Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs, rejected the words of Joe Biden, President of the United States, related to the riots that took place this Sunday in Cuba.

During his intervention, as part of a televised appearance of the highest Cuban authorities from the Palace of the Revolution, Rodriguez Parrilla said that Biden asked them to listen to the Cuban people and alleviate their needs.



The U.S. president would do well to listen to the Cuban people in his call for an end to the blockade, said the foreign minister in reference to the economic, commercial and financial siege that the United States has imposed on his country for almost 60 years.



And it should also heed the demands of its own citizens and lift the 243 measures promoted by the previous administration (Donald Trump), he said.



Rodríguez Parrilla also emphasized that Washington could eliminate the measures applied during the COVID-19 pandemic, since the virus (SARS-CoV-2) has been an ally in the tightening of sanctions by the White House.

He added that Biden could also stop using the means of repression used by the police to repress Afro-descendant citizens and journalists of that nation.



The Cuban diplomat denounced that since last June 15, the actions of unconventional warfare have increased with the positioning on social networks of the SOS CUBA campaign, aimed at boycotting the vote in the United Nations against the blockade.



I also accuse the government of the United States that the company in charge of generating this label received in recent days a certificate to act with state funds and I urge them to confirm or deny that the main political operators have received financing from that state as part of the unconventional war against our country, he added.



According to Rodríguez Parrilla, these groups actively used labels, robots and automated trolls in the most recent operation against Cuba and despite the denunciations of these accounts on the social network Twitter, the U.S. company did not apply its own regulations to prevent this type of publications on its platforms.



He also detailed that the physical geolocation systems were altered, because the vast majority of the user accounts of this campaign were outside Cuba and not inside the nation, as indicated by this digital site.



Rodríguez Parrilla said that in spite of everything, his country has aroused enormous international solidarity and the world has reacted with great respect and trust for Cuba's impeccable trajectory, attached to the truth, with the people and for the people.