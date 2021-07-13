The world backs the Cuban Revolution





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 12 (ACN) Numerous governments, organizations and political and social movements from different parts of the world have expressed their support to the Cuban Revolution and the government headed by the President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, in the face of the destabilizing actions promoted by the United States this Sunday.



In this regard, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo sent a message of support to the highest leadership of the Cuban government, in the face of the new imperialist aggression against the Caribbean nation, in which they expressed their commitment to revolutionary brotherhood and solidarity with the people of the largest of the Antilles.



In the missive, the Nicaraguan leaders once again denounced the economic, commercial and financial blockade, the main cause of the limitations suffered by Cuba and, especially, the Cuban health system in the confrontation with the COVID-19, reports the official website of the Foreign Ministry, Cubaminrex.



From Russia, María Zajárova, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, today expressed her conviction that the Cuban authorities are taking the necessary measures to guarantee public order in the interest of its citizens and within the framework of the Constitution.



"We consider unacceptable external interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state and any other destructive action that fosters the destabilization of the situation on the island," the diplomat stressed, as reported by Prensa Latina news agency.



The Venezuela-Cuba National Friendship and Mutual Solidarity Movement denounced today the communication campaign with destabilizing purposes promoted by the United States against the Caribbean country, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Likewise, said organization reiterated its rejection of the campaign of lies at the international level to try to discredit the humanist and solidarity work of the Cuban revolutionary process, which has the admiration and sympathy of the peoples of the world.



In that sense, the members of the Alianza Martiana described as shameless the position of the current White House administration, which maintains the 243 measures that aggravate the economic, commercial and financial blockade and the criminal and ridiculous inclusion of Cuba in the list of countries sponsoring terrorism executed by the Trump administration.















