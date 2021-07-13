Cuban government monitors epidemiological situation in western province





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 12 (ACN) The province of Matanzas is today the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in Cuba, for that reason the Cuban government does not spare efforts to support the western territory, which has reported the highest levels of infections every day of the country, today with 2,378 new cases.



José Angel Portal Miranda, Cuban minister of public health, explained Monday that the high transmission has forced the health system in the territory to adopt new measures and increase the capacities of hospitals and isolation centers due to the presence of new, more transmissible strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, such as Delta.



In the province, where a working group of the nation works and authorities of the ministry of public health along with the direction of the territory, not everything is resolved, it is not possible to have all the capacities for hospital admission, he said in an appearance from the Palace of the Revolution.



Failures in the care system have been detected, the minister added, which has caused some patients positive for SARS-CoV-2, to be at home assisted by primary care.



Portal Miranda explained that in Matanzas they work to complete human resources, for example, 610 polyclinics (of the 632 existing ones) are already covered, after more than 200 did not have medical personnel to support in isolation centers.



Of 248 doctors who were out of work, 145 have incorporated, while 41 nursing graduates joined the task.



The health head also highlighted the work of more than 2,000 two students of Medical Sciences, the incorporation of more than 300 recent graduates from the territory and professionals from other provinces who, at the call of the country, joined the confrontation of the pandemic without hesitation.



Currently, actions are being carried out to optimize the health care network, starting with the organization of all the hospital institutions that are created in centers, which are usually used for other functions.

Some municipalities in that province conclude the anti-COVID-19 vaccination with Abdala, while others began that process today.



In Matanzas there are 112 isolation centers with 6,406 beds and conditions are created in two hotels to implement a hospital complex with doctors from the Henry Reeve brigade.