Cuba warns against destabilizing actions as a strategy of unconventional warfare





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 12 (ACN) Rogelio Polanco, member of the secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and head of its Ideological Department, warned today that the country is undergoing one of the chapters of the so-called non-conventional war, in which tactics of a supposedly non-violent struggle are being followed to generate chaos and instability.



During a TV appearance from the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, the official explained that the circumstances in Cuba are similar to those seen in Venezuela, when actions were promoted in all sectors as part of a soft coup attempt.



He recalled that in that South American country the guarimbas (opposition protests) caused damages of extraordinary magnitude.



They blocked the streets, took over facilities and tried to force humanitarian aid across the border, which joined with unilateral coercive measures to limit access to financial resources and medicines, aimed at generating a social outburst for a change of regime, he detailed.



Polanco explained that now in Cuba the tactics are the same, enhanced by virtual platforms, which violently replicate fake news, manipulation and misrepresentation, and seek through people's emotions to call for this type of acts to break the will of the human being, fracture the institutions and undermine the unity of the countries.



It is something very well designed by U.S. agencies with sophisticated strategies, but it has been demonstrated that it is possible to defeat them, because there is nothing that can defeat the unity of the people, organized, mobilized and aware of their objectives as a nation and their history, he stressed.



In this regard, Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, commented that one of the first calls of support, solidarity and understanding in the face of these events came from his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolas Maduro.



The president added that in the last few weeks, the campaign against the Cuban Revolution on social media has increased, where they urged people to express their dissatisfaction through demonstrations.



He also expressed that of the people in the protests this Sunday, only a minority are counterrevolutionaries, who tried to assume a leadership role, but they were mostly dissatisfied citizens, with confusion, misunderstandings and lack of information.



The problems that moved them to do this, ironically, have their roots in the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the US government, therefore, it is a speech of lies, slander and manipulation, the head of state concluded.