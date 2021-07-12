U.S. blockade limits the well-being of the Cuban people, Díaz-Canel affirms





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 12 (ACN) Everything we do to improve the situation of the people has been limited by the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States, stressed today Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC by its Spanish acronym) and president of the country.



In a televised appearance from the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, the president insisted that the main problems affecting the Cuban population have their origin in the coercive measures imposed by the U.S. government.



He stressed that in spite of this, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuba has made efforts to obtain medicines and vaccines against the disease with few resources.



As for the stores in freely convertible currency (MLC by its Spanish acronym), he pointed out that they were created because of the need to obtain foreign currency to be able to buy and supply the others in national currency (Cuban pesos), but due to financial restrictions it has not been possible to take advantage of those incomes.



Similar reasons have affected the electric energy system, he continued, since the U.S. administration promotes actions to prevent the entry of fuel into the country, and despite this, for more than a year we have had no blackouts.



Diaz-Canel insisted that it is legitimate to have dissatisfactions, but Cubans should know that the supposed saviors are not interested in the health or food of the people.



They want to impose a regime of privatization of public services, for the benefit of a minority and regardless of the welfare of all, he stressed.



The head of state called on those instigators to respect national sovereignty and the decision to defend socialism, as well as to lift the blockade, so that they can see what the Cuban people are capable of achieving with a better situation.



He also commented that there are many peaceful ways for the Cuban people to express their dissatisfaction without engaging in criminal behavior in the midst of a complex pandemic.



What was evidenced yesterday (as a result of destabilizing actions of counterrevolutionary groups in several part of the country) was vandalism; they broke and stole products from stores in MLC, stoned police forces, turned cars, Cuban leader added.



In view of these acts, Diaz-Canel ratified that he does not call on the people to confront the people, but to defend the Revolution and their rights.