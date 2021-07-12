Diaz-Canel addresses Cuban people on radio and TV





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 12 (ACN) Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, first secretary of the central committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the country is now speaking on Cuban television and radio, in a joint broadcast from the Palace of the Revolution in Havana.



On Sunday, Díaz-Canel denounced the campaigns encouraged by mercenaries to provoke a social outbreak in Cuba and called on the revolutionaries to confront in the streets these provocations, promoted in a cowardly, subtle and opportunistic manner, by those who support the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States.



He recalled that for a year and a half the country has been facing a difficult situation due to the tightening of the U.S. siege, the inclusion of the nation in a list of state sponsors of terrorism and a campaign to discredit Cuban medical collaboration, which has generated lack of supplies and electricity shortages.



All this, along with the complex epidemiological situation in the face of the rebreak of COVID-19, has been used for a counterrevolutionary campaign aimed at discouraging the people, he denounced.



In view of these actions, Cuban leader insisted on the need to eliminate the blockade as a real gesture of help towards the Caribbean island and, at the same time, he highlighted the resilience of the Cuban people, who with discipline and the new measures against the pandemic, as well as with the vaccination with Cuban immunogens, will be able to overcome the situation.