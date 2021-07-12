Cuban energy system to stabilize in the coming days, minister assures





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 12 (ACN) Livan Arronte Cruz, Cuban minister of energy and mines, declared today that the uninterrupted works to solve the breakdowns registered in Cuba's thermoelectric power plants will allow stabilizing the national energy system in the next few days.



During his address, as part of an appearance on television and radio of the highest Cuban authorities (from the Palace of the Revolution), he explained that the damages in the electric plants were added to the significant increase in demand in the four previous days, which triggered blackouts in some regions of the country.



He informed that in the Antonio Guiteras thermoelectric plant (Matanzas), which contributes 300 megawatts (MW) to the national system, the works are concluded to begin the start-up process, and in the coming days unit 1 of the Felton thermoelectric plant (Holguin) will begin to operate, after a hard work of assembly carried out by Cuban technicians with the assistance of experts from other countries by remote means.



With the incorporation of these units into the system, an additional 500 MW will be available, he assured, and emphasized that the effects on the thermoelectric plants are due to the impact of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba, which prevents the acquisition of spare parts and the necessary financing for the modernization of the plants.



Miguel Diaz-Canel, first secretary of the central committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the country, pointed out that one of the triggers of this Sunday's events (protests) were the blackouts, and explained the efforts made by the country, in the midst of serious financial constraints, to maintain the vitality of the electric service.



Since Donald Trump's administration, the US government has been taking actions to prevent the entry of fuel into the country, which complicates the energy activity; however, for more than a year we have been without blackouts, except for those caused by failures in the generation plants' systems, Cuba leader added.



You can be sure that the Cuban government is concerned about causing the least possible impact and keeping the electric power system vital; we do not shut down to bother the population, even in the midst of the complex situation, investments in the sector continue, he emphasized.





