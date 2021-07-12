Popular rejection of those who encourage unrest as part of mercenary campaigns





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 12 (ACN) Hundreds of people gathered at the popular corner of Infanta St. and Manglar, in this capital, to show their support for the Cuban Revolution and reject the provocations of those who join mercenary campaigns that encourage indiscipline and disorder in the country.



Those gathered gave cheers to Fidel, Raul and the Revolution and sang the National Anthem, while Cuban and July 26 flags were waved from the balconies, as witnessed by ACN reporters across Havana, pursuant to the appeal made by Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel to confront any destabilization attempts.



Primary Health Care specialist Yagnoy Muñoz Sotelo decried today the attitude of those who, encouraged from abroad by the enemies of the Cuban Revolution, demonstrate in a disrespectful and rude way in public spaces in some cities or towns.



“It is both annoying and painful,” she said, “to ignore our government’s commitment to the people’s welfare, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and the intensified U.S. economic blockade.”



In the province of Camagüey, retired teacher Mercedes Rosales remarked that even if it is true that our hospitals and health system are crowded with patients and there is a shortage of medicines, our doctors are making an effort and do not deserve to be attacked.



“I have two teenage grandchildren and I explain things to them so that they clearly understand the times they are living through and know how to defend our truly revolutionary principles,” she added.



Popular educator Magalys Menéndez Peñate, in reference to the recent message of the Cuban President to his people, said that if the country is destabilized we will not be able to fight COVID-19, and it is our people at home, our children and grandparents who will pay.



“Let us calm our spirits and focus on stopping or minimizing as much as possible a pandemic that has already robbed the world of thousands of lives,” she stressed. “(…) If the exacerbation of disturbances is influenced by the traditional enemies of the Revolution, we cannot let ourselves get carried away,” said the specialist in urban management of the Office of the City Conservator.