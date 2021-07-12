Cuban President denounces counterrevolutionary provocations and calls for the defense of the Revolution





HAVANA,Cuba, Jul 11 (ACN) Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic denounced today in this capital the campaigns encouraged by mercenaries to provoke a social uprise in Cuba and called on all revolutionaries to confront these provocations in the streets.



During a special address from the Palace of the Revolution, Díaz-Canel denounced that in a cowardly, subtle and opportunistic manner, based on situations in Matanzas and Ciego de Avila, those who have supported the blockade against Cuba are promoting a campaign under the pretext of a humanitarian intervention with the aim of provoking a social uprise.



The President pointed out that the events that have taken place in Cuba in the last few hours have to do with systematic provocations promoted by the counterrevolution.



He recalled that for a year and a half the country has been facing a difficult situation due to the tightening of the blockade, the inclusion of Cuba in a list of state sponsors of terrorism and a campaign to discredit Cuban medical collaboration.



I explain that all these actions have caused shortages of electricity, which together with the complex epidemiological situation in the face of a resurgence of the COCIV-19 has been used for a counterrevolutionary campaign aimed at discouraging the people.



If they want a gesture with Cuba they should lift the blockade -he said- and questioned the moral or legal basis that sustains that policy against Cuba.



Díaz-Canel highlighted the resilience of the Cuban people, which together with their discipline will allow them to overcome this situation, and pointed out the implementation of new measures to face the pandemic and the progress of vaccination with Cuban immunogens.



The President explained that, accompanied by the authorities of the country, the province of Artemisa and the municipality of San Antonio de los Baños, he appeared in the latter locality before a group of people who were at a loss for an explanation of the current situation, among whom were revolutionaries and also a group of manipulators who lend themselves to counterrevolutionary campaigns.



We marched together with them and went through the town, he said, and warned that in other localities there are calls for similar mobilizations, but in Cuba the streets belong to the revolutionaries, and the Party and the Government have the political and revolutionary will to listen and solve the problems.



We are not going to allow any counterrevolutionary to provoke destabilizations and we are calling on the revolutionaries and communists to go out to the streets and face these provocations with decision and firmness.

The Cuban President was accompanied by Political Bureau member Roberto Morales Ojeda and Rogelio Polanco, both members of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Party.