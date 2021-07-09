Cuban medical brigade returns from Azerbaijan





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 9 (ACN) The brigade of the Henry Reeve International Contingent of Doctors Specialized in Situations of Disasters and Serious Epidemics, which was in Azerbaijan, returned on Thursday to Cuba after contributing to the confrontation of the COVID-19 pandemic in that Eurasian nation.



Dalcy Torres Avila, head of the group of doctors, said that the health professionals fulfilled every mission entrusted to them in the Caucasus during a whole year in which they had to adapt to a culture unknown to them.



We had language barriers, but we managed to overcome them with the universal language of love and humanism that characterizes our people, said Torres Avila, who is also an intensivist.



Torres Avila pointed out that the professionalism of the Caribbean health personnel made them work in key positions such as the care of serious and critical patients, in addition to having specialists in minimum, intermediate and intensive care.



The 113 collaborators of this group worked at the Baku General Hospital, one of the most important in the country, where they provided 77,390 medical care, saved 1,960 lives, performed 31 major operations and 355,075 nursing procedures.



They also performed 2,414 radiological studies, 19,836 laboratory tests and rehabilitated 23,433 patients.



These health professionals received multiple recognitions since their arrival in the country from the health authorities of that nation, who valued the high quality of the work developed by the brigade and also thanked the significant result of the Cuban doctors in the fight against the pandemic in this territory.



They also gave three courses for Cuban and Azeri professionals: Protocol of action for patients with COVID-19, Mechanical ventilation and gasometry, and Hydromineral balance.