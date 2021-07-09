China donates videoconferencing system to Cuban pharma company





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 8 (ACN) The importer-exporter company of pharmaceutical goods and services, Farmacuba, and the Chinese Embassy in Cuba signed today a contract for the donation to the Caribbean nation of a videoconferencing system.



The equipment will be installed and managed by the Information Technology Enterprise (ETI), its director Raúl de la Nuez Morales said in a message on Twitter.



The @farmacuba2001 and @EmbacubaChina sign a contract for the donation of videoconferencing systems, which will be installed and managed by the @etibiocubafarm1, the director wrote on the social network.



In another tweet, De la Nuez Morales commented that the signing of the agreement was attended by Déborah Rivas and Vilma Sánchez Sempé, deputy minister and director of Trade Policy with Asia and Oceania of the Ministry of Foreign Trade.



Also present were the commercial counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Cuba and representatives of Farmacuba and ETI.