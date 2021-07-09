Deputy Prime Minister calls for a review of pandemic control plans in western Cuba





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 8 (ACN) At a meeting Wednesday of the temporary working group for the fight against COVID-19 in the province of Mayabeque, Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz insisted on the need to review the pandemic control plans and a stricter enforcement of the health protocols to improve the present situation.



The meeting was intended to discuss the deficiencies in the actions adopted in the province in light of the increasing dispersion of the disease, a context that the official described as worrying.



Dr. Luis A. Wong, provincial director of Health, pointed out as the main problems in the worst-hit municipalities the failure to take immediate actions where needed and the steps to establish more quarantine zones.



Cabrisas also stressed the importance of people’s discipline participation in the fight against the virus, especially now that the health intervention with the vaccine candidate Soberana 02 is in full swing.



The member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Yanina de la Nuez Aclich, First Secretary of the organization in the province, referred to shortcomings in the integration and organization of the working groups and the need to design specific and visible actions.



Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz heads a team that systematically verifies the management of the situation, together with Roberto Montesinos Pérez, vice chief of the Ideological Department of the Central Committee of the PCC, and ministerial authorities of the Health sector, as part of a joint effort by the Government and the Party to support the provinces with the highest figures of infection.