Some 12,950 Cuban minors have ID cards with a new format





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 8 (ACN) Since the end of 2020, more than 12,950 minors in Cuba have received their ID cards in the new polycarbonate format, a process started in the capital city and then extended to the rest of the country, giving priority to cases of newborn babies and changes of address.



The identity cards for children between the ages of 0 and 15 have as distinctive features the word "minor" in place of the handwritten signature and their photo at the age of five scheduled for replacement when they turn 12 and their physiognomy has already changed.



According to press reports, the Cuban identity system is in itself a security measure, since each citizen, from birth, is registered with an identification number, endorsed by his or her parents and with their biometric data. This process, undertaken jointly with the Civil Registry and the Division of Identification, Immigration and Foreigners' Affairs, is its greatest strength, since it is carried out right at the maternity hospital.



Another strength is the centralized emission of these documents, which comply with international standards of identity and security formats, implemented through visible printing, embossing, security hologram, nanometric data, ultraviolet reaction, microtext and quick reading code (QR).

The new format of the identity card, now extended to minors, makes it stronger and more hard-wearing and guarantees that it cannot be supplanted, as it is impossible to alter the information printed on it.