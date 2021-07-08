Havana Authorities Insist in Safety and Sanitary Actions against COVID-19





Havana, July 7 (ACN) In its daily briefing, the Havana Temporary Government Working Team insisted in the need to strengthen sanitary and safety measures against the current COVID-19 spread, after and increase in the virus’ incidence rate over the past few days.



Communist Party leader in Havana, Luis Torres, said the people need to increase their risk awareness about this disease, particularly those already vaccinated because they can re-infect themselves and spread the virus on the most vulnerable people.



The political leader insisted in the need to lower people mobility, observe physical distancing and achieve better order in shops where people stand in long lines.



Meanwhile Havana governor Reinaldo Garcia suggested to make optimum use of hospital facilities and isolation centers to treat active cases and suspects of having the virus. He also commented on the need to open new facilities.