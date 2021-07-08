Cuban President Addresses COVID-19 Spread in Cienfuegos Province





Havana, July 7 (ACN) Cuban President and top Communist Party leader Miguel Diaz-Canel is in the south central province of Cienfuegos to learn about the current COVID-19 spread in that territory.



A message on the Cuban Presidency’s Twitter account reads that the head of state is being accompanied by Premier Manuel Marrero during a visit to the province of Cienfuegos, which has reported 216 new COVID-19 cases over the past fifteen days.



The visit to Cienfuegos will wind up a tour of the government team in Central Cuba, which also included the provinces of Villa Clara and Sancti Spiritus.