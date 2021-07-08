Rodríguez Parrilla: U.S. blockade an undeniable economic war of extraterritorial scope





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 7 (ACN) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla described on Twitter today the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade as an undeniable economic war of extraterritorial scope against a small country and wondered what would be the social and political effects of subjecting other economies, including those of rich countries, to similar conditions.



According to official figures, between April 2019 and December 2020 alone, Cuba suffered damages worth more than nine billion dollars—an average 436 million per month—as a result of this policy.



“Even in the midst of COVID-19, the blockade was intensified, deliberately hindering the import of consumables necessary to fight the pandemic,” he remarked. “Because of this the Cuban health sector had losses amounting to 198,348,000 dollars in the aforesaid period.”



On June 23, at the United Nations General Assembly, the international community once again supported the resolution presented by Cuba on the need to put an end to the blockade imposed by the United States, with a total of 184 votes in favor.



Since 1992, Cuba has kept submitting this resolution to the UN and enjoying increasing international support every year.