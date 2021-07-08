Díaz-Canel hails 13th International Convention on Environment and Development





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 7 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez greeted today on Twitter the celebration of the 13th International Convention on Environment and Development, remarking that this event, held online for the first time, is an achievement of the Cuban IT programs.



The head of state pointed out that it is a success and a commitment to organize, in the country’s present situation, a Convention of seven Congresses where over 700 papers from all over Cuba and from 14 other countries will be presented.



He also congratulated the organizers of the event, and said they make Cuba's commitment to science, sustainability and the environment count.



The online sessions of the 13th International Convention on Environment and Development started on Monday and will be held until Friday with the participation of 125 foreign delegates from 14 countries, and some 783 Cuban specialists.



The Convention includes the following congresses: 13th on Environmental Education; 12th on Protected Areas; 10th on Environmental Management; 7th on Climate Change; 5th on Environmental Policy, Justice and Law; 1st on Geospatial Sciences and Disaster Risk; and 8th on Ecosystems and Biodiversity Management.



The Cuban State’s political will to protect the environment was highlighted in the opening session. An example of this is the State Plan for the fight against climate change, the plan to prevent and fight crimes against forest resources, flora and wild fauna, and the Cuban Environmental Strategy.