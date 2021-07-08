Diaz-Canel regrets and condemns assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 7 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel lamented today the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and condemned the violent act that caused his death.



Through a message on his Twitter account, the Cuban leader called for peace and offered his condolences to the leader's family and the people of Haiti.



Haiti's interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph today confirmed the death of Moïse, in office in that nation in February 2017.



According to Joseph's statements, early this morning a commando of armed men assaulted the residence of the head of state in the country's capital, Port-au-Prince.



Haitian First Lady Martine Moïse also died after being wounded in the attack.



The Prime Minister said that a Superior Council of the National Police is now dealing with the current situation of emergency.