Cuban President at World Forum on China Communist Party Anniversary

Havana, July 6 (ACN) Cuban president and top Communist Party leader Miguel Diaz-Canel took part through a videoconference of the World Summit on the One Hundredth Anniversary of China’s Communist Party --CPC.
“On behalf of the Cuban Communist Party, its members and our people, I convey my warmest congratulations to the Chinese people, particularly to Xi Jinping and the over 95 million Chinese Communists on the one hundredth anniversary of the CPC,” wrote Diaz-Canel on his Twitter account.
The Cuban president recalled that Cuba and China shared the determination to build socialism based on national particularities; mutual political trust, a common view on sustainable development and with the main focus on the wellbeing of the people.
Diaz-Canel reiterated Cuba’s support of the principle of a single China and rejected the foreign interference with China’s internal affairs. He also thanked Beijing for its solidarity with Cuba.
Nos reservamos el derecho de no publicar los comentario que incumplan con las normas de este sitio