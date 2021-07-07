Cuban President at World Forum on China Communist Party Anniversary





Havana, July 6 (ACN) Cuban president and top Communist Party leader Miguel Diaz-Canel took part through a videoconference of the World Summit on the One Hundredth Anniversary of China’s Communist Party --CPC.



“On behalf of the Cuban Communist Party, its members and our people, I convey my warmest congratulations to the Chinese people, particularly to Xi Jinping and the over 95 million Chinese Communists on the one hundredth anniversary of the CPC,” wrote Diaz-Canel on his Twitter account.



The Cuban president recalled that Cuba and China shared the determination to build socialism based on national particularities; mutual political trust, a common view on sustainable development and with the main focus on the wellbeing of the people.

Diaz-Canel reiterated Cuba’s support of the principle of a single China and rejected the foreign interference with China’s internal affairs. He also thanked Beijing for its solidarity with Cuba.