Raul Castro and Miguel Diaz-Canel Wish Pope Francis Fast Surgery Recovery

Havana, July 6 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and former head of state Army General Raul Castro sent Pope Francis messages wishing him a fast recovery from his July 5 surgery.
In his message, Raul Castro said that the nations need more than ever the wisdom and moral authority of the Pontiff. President Diaz-Canel on his part conveyed on behalf of the people and government of Cuba wishes for full and fast recovery to the Holy Father.
