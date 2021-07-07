All for Joomla The Word of Web Design
Raul Castro and Miguel Diaz-Canel Wish Pope Francis Fast Surgery Recovery



Havana, July 6 (ACN) Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and former head of state Army General Raul Castro sent Pope Francis messages wishing him a fast recovery from his July 5 surgery.

In his message, Raul Castro said that the nations need more than ever the wisdom and moral authority of the Pontiff. President Diaz-Canel on his part conveyed on behalf of the people and government of Cuba wishes for full and fast recovery to the Holy Father.

