Teachers in eastern Cuba get ready for new school year





GUANTÁNAMO, Cuba, Jul 7 (ACN) Thousands of teachers in this province who conducted the distance education programs for more than 87,000 students imposed by the pandemic in the first half of the year are now getting ready to resume the course in September, depending on the epidemiological situation.



With their sights set on the long-awaited return to the classrooms to pick up where they left off, these professionals are tailoring the syllabus to make it more systemic and comprehensive with a view to guaranteeing that their students properly pass every subject and grade.



As the learning channels were on for over five months, this army of teachers kept knocking on doors to provide guidance, answer questions and offer help to students with greater difficulties.



Provincial director of Education Raquel Laviste praised the effort, which strengthened the school-family-community link, and thanked the Popular Councils for their help in reaching a large number of students to follow up on their progress.



As instructed by the Ministry of Education, the new school year will not be based on an inflexible scheme. “Each region will take into account its own epidemiological situation. We ask our population to trust the strategies implemented for a successful closing of the courses,” she remarked.



The educational sector also supports the fight against COVID-19: there are currently 25 schools in the province used as Isolation Centers, and more than 100 will be used as vaccination sites for the oncoming health intervention with vaccine candidate Abdala.



“Following the intervention, these facilities, like the rest of the 779 schools in the province, will undergo a rigorous sanitation process so they can be certified as safe to welcome our students, circumstances permitting,” she added. “Thus a great effort of our Ministry, families and students during all this time will be crowned with success.”





