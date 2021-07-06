Reservoirs in Cuban central province with little recovery after Elsa





SANTA CLARA, Cuba, Jul 6 (ACN) The dams of Villa Clara received some 10,200,000 cubic meters of water after the passage of tropical storm Elsa, which represented a poor improvement in the storage of the liquid in a province with the capacity to increase its reserves by more than 300 million cubic meters.



With the passage of the hydrometeorological phenomenon, this territory only increased one percentage point in the storage of the liquid and today has 648, 800,000 cubic meters of liquid for 64.1 % of the total filling capacity.



Cristobal Perez, a specialist of Hydraulic Development in the province, told the Cuban News Agency that the Hanabanilla reservoir only increased by 8, 500,000 cubic meters, because it was in the mountains where most of the rains fell.



The water reservoir, located in the Guamuhaya mountain range, is of great importance for supplying the water supply to the aqueducts of Cienfuegos and Santa Clara, in addition to its incidence in the generation of electricity, which can increase its volume with the runoff from the hillsides, he added.



Perez said that the storage in the Minerva dam grew by 1, 100,000 cubic meters while six other reservoirs increased very slightly.



The highest rainfall was registered in the municipality of Manicaragua, with 106.1 millimeters, in the last 24 hours, with outstanding data in the Jibacoa reservoir, with 218.7, and other striking figures, above a hundred, in other localities of the hills such as La Moza and La Campana, the expert concluded.