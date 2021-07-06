Cuban PM congratulates his newly appointed counterpart in Haiti





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 6 (ACN) Cuban prime minister Manuel Marrero Cruz congratulated today his newly appointed Haitian counterpart Dr. Ariel Henry, to whom he wished success in his new governmental functions in the Caribbean nation.



On Twitter, Marrero Cruz also reiterated the Cuban solidarity commitment with the Haitian people, a nation where dozens of Cuban health professionals have been helping since 1998.



Henry was appointed on Monday by Haitian president Jovenel Moïse to his post, who will have to form a new government of openness that includes the living forces of the nation, the multistate network Telesur published on its official website.



The neurosurgeon and former minister of labor and social affairs replaced the Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who took office in mid-April following the resignation of Joseph Jouthe.



This appointment of the new prime minister comes at a time of political and social crisis, as well as a marked increase in armed violence caused by gangs, which left almost a hundred dead last June.