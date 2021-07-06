Cuban Civil Defense decrees a return to normality in all the country





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 6 (ACN) According to the information from the Forecast Center of the Institute of Meteorology, Tropical Storm Elsa is moving away from the national territory and does not represent danger for Cuba.



National Civil Defense General Staff decided to pass to normal conditions in Sancti Spiritus, Cienfuegos, Villa Clara, Matanzas, Mayabeque, Havana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio and the Special Municipality Isle of Youth, from 08:00 hours today.



It is advised to remain alert to the probability of isolated rains and thunderstorms associated with the external circulation of this cyclonic system, reiterates the Informative Note number 8 of the National Civil Defense General Staff.



During the transition to normality, it is necessary to pay special attention to the fulfillment of the measures established in the prevention and control plans of the novel coronavirus, and to the orientations issued by the local authorities in this sense.



It is necessary to evaluate the damages that have originated in specific places and to carry out actions to reestablish vital services.



It is reiterated to take all measures for recovery in those places that have been affected, and to maintain vigilance over rains or water discharges from reservoirs that may cause flooding,



Cuban authorities acknowledge the work deployed by the leadership bodies in all territories, the discipline and solidarity shown by the population in complying with the measures taken during the preparations and response to this event.