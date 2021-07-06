No territory is alone in this struggle that belongs to all, Diaz-Canel affirms





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 6 (ACN) Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez said today that the central government is sending resources to support the fight against the pandemic throughout Cuba, especially to Matanzas province, the one with the highest epidemiological complexity.



On Twitter, the Cuban president assured that in that territory work is being carried out to enable new capacities in hospitals and isolation centers, with the aim of progressively reducing the number of contagions of this disease.



On the same social media, Cuban leader also explained that brigades of health professionals from other provinces will join in the coming days to work in that western city, as a sign of the solidarity and humanism of the Cuban health workers.



Diaz-Canel also reiterated that unity has always characterized the work of the Cuban Revolution and as a proof of this, several working groups headed by the deputy prime ministers of the country, as well as several members of the Secretariat of the Central Committee, are currently supporting the work in the provinces with the highest incidence of the disease.



At the close of this Monday, Havana, Matanzas, Camagüey and Santiago de Cuba provinces registered the highest number of positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, even though the disease has a high degree of dispersion throughout the country.