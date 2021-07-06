Cuban Parliament suspends its Seventh Ordinary Session





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 6 (ACN) Esteban Lazo, president of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba (Parliament), announced the suspension of the Seventh Ordinary Session of the Assembly in its Ninth Legislature, scheduled for this July 14.



The decision responds to the complex epidemiological situation faced by the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic in recent days and the need to contribute to the fulfillment of the measures approved for its confrontation, informed Lazo.



The announcement, published on the Parliament's website, leaves without effect the call for the Seventh Ordinary Period of Sessions of the National Assembly of People's Power in its Ninth Legislature, approved last June 24.



The debates of the Seventh Ordinary Period of Sessions of the Parliament were scheduled to be held at the Convention Center of this capital, and by videoconference with each of the provinces and the special municipality of Isla de la Juventud.