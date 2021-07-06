Cuban reservoirs may reach 66 percent of filling capacity after Tropical Storm Elsa





HAVANA, Cuba, Jul 6 (ACN) As a result of rains from tropical storm Elsa, the volume of water retained in Cuba's reservoirs may reach 6028.4 million cubic meters this July 8, which represents 66 percent of the national capacity.



According to a note published today on the website of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INRH), between July 2 and 5, the most significant provincial accumulations were recorded in Sancti Spíritus, with 40.1 millimeters (mm), Santiago de Cuba (40.1 mm), Granma (27.1 mm) and Ciego de Avila (22.7 mm).



In 15 rainfall stations in the country, the accumulated rainfall exceeded 100 mm and in 39 others it exceeded 50 mm, according to the information provided by the specialized agency.



At the close of July 4, the volume of water in the reservoirs was 5611.21 million cubic meters, with an increase of 28 million in relation to the volume of water in the reservoirs at the beginning of July 2.