Tropical Storm Elsa Leaves Cuba Heading for Florida Straits





Havana, July 5 (ACN) The central circulation region of tropical storm Elsa is gradually leaving Cuba through the northern coasts of Mayabeque province.



The Cuban Meteorology Institute alerts about the occurrence of heavy rains and strong winds to prevail overnight and in early hours Tuesday in western Cuba.



Over the next 12 to 24 hours Elsa will keep moving North-Northeast at 20 kilometers per hour with a slight turn to the North on Tuesday afternoon.



Five hours after making landfall in the southwestern coast of Cuba, the storm’s gusts began to be felt in Havana. No storm surge was reported on the Havana coast, but an increase of rains and surge could take place over the next few hours, according to the Meteorology Institute.